Practice Report: 12.10.24

Hoya practice was a teaching affair, Wednesday, as players were put though paces in preparation for Saturday's rivalry-tinged tilt at Syracuse. While the Cuse, owners of a 5-4 record are not world beaters deploying their famous 2-3 matchup zone, HC Red Autrey's crew is dangerous. They are not to be toyed with.
Below is coverage, with more on Premium Court. Georgetown, coached by Ed Cooley, is 7-2.
Shots
Player Look
Following are a few guys who participated, and a blub on their performance:
Curtis Williams - Best practice I've seen from him, including summer. Shot, defended well.
Austin Montgomery - A walk on that played at times like a scholarship guy. Made plays both sides of the floor
Michal Van Rapphorst - Walk on who played hard and shot solidly.
Malik Mack - Good leadership
Seal Diouf - Strong in drills, worked afterward on interior shooting moves/touch.