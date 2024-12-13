Published Dec 13, 2024
Practice Report: 12.10.24
Hoya practice was a teaching affair, Wednesday, as players were put though paces in preparation for Saturday's rivalry-tinged tilt at Syracuse. While the Cuse, owners of a 5-4 record are not world beaters deploying their famous 2-3 matchup zone, HC Red Autrey's crew is dangerous. They are not to be toyed with.

Below is coverage, with more on Premium Court. Georgetown, coached by Ed Cooley, is 7-2.

Shots

Player Look

Following are a few guys who participated, and a blub on their performance:

Curtis Williams - Best practice I've seen from him, including summer. Shot, defended well.

Austin Montgomery - A walk on that played at times like a scholarship guy. Made plays both sides of the floor

Michal Van Rapphorst - Walk on who played hard and shot solidly.

Malik Mack - Good leadership

Seal Diouf - Strong in drills, worked afterward on interior shooting moves/touch.