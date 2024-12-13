Practice Report: 12.10.24

Curtis Williams, laying one iup. (Photo by ron bailey)

Hoya practice was a teaching affair, Wednesday, as players were put though paces in preparation for Saturday's rivalry-tinged tilt at Syracuse. While the Cuse, owners of a 5-4 record are not world beaters deploying their famous 2-3 matchup zone, HC Red Autrey's crew is dangerous. They are not to be toyed with. Below is coverage, with more on Premium Court. Georgetown, coached by Ed Cooley, is 7-2.

Advertisement

Shots

Exclusive photos from practice are here!

Player Look