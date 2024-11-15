Practice Report: 10.14.24

Georgetown held practice yesterday at it's TAC facility, with their first big time foe of this season, Notre Dame, coming to town, Saturday. HC Ed Cooley and his staff were both dialing in on the Domers and themselves. Much information was conveyed.
For a look at the session, visit Premium Court.
This link presents exclusive photos.
Enjoy!
Player Blurbs
Part of the Premium Court offering included brief player notes. That section is recreated here:
Curtis Williams - played at a high level, both sides of the ball
Jordan Burks - shot really well, was on beam
Thomas Sorber - was energetic competing with teammates
Julius Halaifornua - working into form
Seal Diouf - Hoyas could use his stoutness. also was his 18th birthday. {For the record, Thomas, Julius and Caleb Williams are confirmed 18, also)
Malik Mack - almost caught an oop
Jayden Epps = was kinda quiet
Micah Peavy - the adult who hit some shots
Drew McKenna - didn't play much and don't know why
Drew Fielder - did drills, played some, believed to be on track to play.