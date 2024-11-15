Practice Report: 10.14.24

For a look at the session, visit Premium Court .

Georgetown held practice yesterday at it's TAC facility, with their first big time foe of this season, Notre Dame, coming to town, Saturday. HC Ed Cooley and his staff were both dialing in on the Domers and themselves. Much information was conveyed.

Part of the Premium Court offering included brief player notes. That section is recreated here:

Curtis Williams - played at a high level, both sides of the ball

Jordan Burks - shot really well, was on beam

Thomas Sorber - was energetic competing with teammates

Julius Halaifornua - working into form

Seal Diouf - Hoyas could use his stoutness. also was his 18th birthday. {For the record, Thomas, Julius and Caleb Williams are confirmed 18, also)

Malik Mack - almost caught an oop

Jayden Epps = was kinda quiet

Micah Peavy - the adult who hit some shots

Drew McKenna - didn't play much and don't know why

Drew Fielder - did drills, played some, believed to be on track to play.



