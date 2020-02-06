Gray's Take: Powell’s 34 too much for Hoyas
The Georgetown Hoyas hosted a motivated Seton Hall Pirates team, coming off an emotional comeback win against he St. John’s Red Storm. Seton Hall are coming off their first loss in Big East play against Xavier. Behind guard Myles Powell’s 34 points, the Pirates defeated the Hoyas 78-71.
An emotional victory in a previous matchup can cause you to have a letdown in the upcoming game. Seton Hall got off to a 16-0 start and had the Hoyas on their heels to start wing .Jared Rhoden knocked down his first two triples and got the momentum started for the Pirates.
Although the shots weren’t falling, Hoyas forward Jamorko Pickett was very aggressive early on. When he’d drive to the basket, Pirates center Romaro Gill was waiting for him along with a plethora of Pirates. Gill finished with eight blocks including five in the first half.
Shot blockers are like knock down shooters: Even if they don’t get the block, their presence alone can affect the play. Once he set the tone in the first half, Hoya players were definitely aware of his presence.
Georgetown made a run late in the first half by attacking early in the shot clock. Guard Terrell Allen scored 11 straight points and cut the lead to six. Seton Hall led 42-32 at halftime, with the second half being a series of runs from both teams.
Every time the Hoyas cut the deficit to single digits, the Pirates had an answer for them. Powell continued to score at will.
Georgetown center Omer Yurtseven began to click in the second half, finishing with 19 points on 57 percent shooting.
A key contributor for the Pirates was guard Quincy McKnight. He finished with eight points and a game-high 10 assists. While being in foul trouble for most of the game, McKnight stayed composed and knocked down some key triples in the second half that halted the Hoyas rally.
In the end the Pirates were too much, avenging their Xavier loss with a road win at Capitol One Arena. Powell was the game's leading scorer, Rhoden's 12 being second for Seton Hall.
Yurtseven was the high point man for Georgetown, trailed closely by Jahvon Blair with 18 points.
This loss drops the Hoyas to 13-10 and 3-7 in Big East play. The win pushes Seton Hall to 17-5 and 9-1 in the conference.
Georgetown will host the DePaul Blue Demons on Saturday February 8th.
Seton Hall is set to go on the road and face a nationally number 10 ranked Villanova Wildcats team , one coming off a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer to the Butler Bulldogs.