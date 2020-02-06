The Georgetown Hoyas hosted a motivated Seton Hall Pirates team, coming off an emotional comeback win against he St. John’s Red Storm. Seton Hall are coming off their first loss in Big East play against Xavier. Behind guard Myles Powell’s 34 points, the Pirates defeated the Hoyas 78-71.

An emotional victory in a previous matchup can cause you to have a letdown in the upcoming game. Seton Hall got off to a 16-0 start and had the Hoyas on their heels to start wing .Jared Rhoden knocked down his first two triples and got the momentum started for the Pirates.

Although the shots weren’t falling, Hoyas forward Jamorko Pickett was very aggressive early on. When he’d drive to the basket, Pirates center Romaro Gill was waiting for him along with a plethora of Pirates. Gill finished with eight blocks including five in the first half.

Shot blockers are like knock down shooters: Even if they don’t get the block, their presence alone can affect the play. Once he set the tone in the first half, Hoya players were definitely aware of his presence.



