Christ Essandoko has steadily become one of the most highly coveted products on the transfer portal. As a mobile and athletic, powerful 7-foot and 280-pound behemoth with a skilled around the rim arsenal, Essandoko has heard from a veritable who is who of potential high major suitors since entering his name into the transfer portal.

The St. Joseph's transfer, who averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds but oozes of promise with his 50 percent field goal shooting and ability to pop out and stick the deep 3-pointer, is currently on the Hoyas radar: .Georgetown, St. John's, Kansas, Creighton, UConn, Providence, Penn State, Villanova, NC State, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Xavier, Minnesota, TCU, Seton Hall, Texas, Missouri, Butler, Mississippi State, Florida, VCU, Kansas State, and a bevy of others have reached out to Essandoko.

Having produced during meaningful minutes as a freshman, there is long term upside evident in Essandoko's game. Though he was not a highly ranked recruit nationally coming out of Winston-Salem Christian High School via France, the quick-hit impact he had at St. Joseph's is a convincing, intriguing factor.

While his numbers don't quite fall off the page, he's a sturdy and productive interior cog who showed flashes during the 2023-24 campaign. During a 71-69 victory over a Duquesne team which went 25-12 and garnered a berth in the East Region Second Round of the 2024 NCAA tournament, Essandoko erupted for 21 points and 12 rebounds. His rare versatility as a titanic-sized floor-spreader was evident during that perfromance, as he stuck 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Essandoko has a consistent set shot, where he's able to catch, gain a bird's eye view of the rim, and fire. He shot 14-for-38 from 3-point territory on the season. Possessing good concepts of the game and a purity of vision beyond his years, Essandoko is a better passer than credited for. He's able to deliver hockey assists and really fire in pinpoint passes inside

During several games this season, he was able to stretch defenses out on the perimeter and make that high low feed. Whether it is through the pick and roll, bullying a smaller defender to the rim, or throwing an assortment of fakes, Essandoko has been a source of proficiency and efficiency in the post.

He's got the intangibles to be a stabilizing defensive force, keeping the net sealed and steering the driving lanes clear. As a freshman, he had several run out blocks and authoritative blocks. He's a big space eater capable of changing the trajectory of shots inside.



