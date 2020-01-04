December 4, 2019 - Seton Hall’s leading scorer and preseason All-American caliber guard, Myles Powell went 6-17 from the field, 1-6 in first half play, an outing that should have doomed Seton Hall. At a minimum visiting Georgetown would presumably be well situated for victory.

Neither really occurred, as the Pirates led by 20 in the first half, 21 in the second, eventually grinding out a 78-62 win over G’Town at Newark’s Prudential Center. last night Team defense and a pair of unlikely key contributors helped seal the deal.

The Hoyas were held to 35.7% from the field, 17.6% on three pointers, over 10 and 19 percentage points below their season average, respectively. Seton Hall, by contrast, logged 46.3% overall and 42.9% on long balls, the latter besting what’s happened so far this season.

Free throw shooting also suffered for the Hoyas, who went 9-16 (56.3%) from the charity stripe while entering the game at 76.8%. The Hall shot 79.2% from the line, exceeding their season average by 10.5 percentage points.

Linked to Seton Hall’s defense was senior center Romaro Gill. While having a career high 18 point performance, the seven-footer tallied eight assists and four blocks. His work against Hoya senior pivot Omer Yurtseven was instrumental, as the competing big man struggled, logging nine points and five rebounds – he has contributed nearly 18 points and over 10 rebounds this season.

Gill admitted afterward “the game plan was to go out there and try to stop” Yurtseven. Powell, a senior, concurred, adding “They have a big man over there that’s one of the best in the country. But so do we, and he showed who was best tonight”.

Also surprising in output was junior wing Myles Cale. His 16 points tied a season high, 15 were logged in the first half, all via three pointers, including nine straight points that stymied a G’Town run.

Speaking of answering a Hoya scoring charge, enter Powell (15 points, six assists): Georgetown earned a 15-5 scoring advantage over more than 4 second half minutes, at which point the prodigious bucket-getter accounted for eight of 10 consecutive Pirate points, G’Town scoring none, driving their lead again to 21 points.

junior forward Jamorko Pickett had 10 points and a team tops nine ebounds. for Georgetown. Sophomore Hoya guard Mac McClung paced the game with 20 points, though produced on 7-20 shooting.

Senior Seton Hall guard Quincy McKnight (14 points, game high six assists) took turns guarding McClung – the two exchanged words late in the game, with multiple reserves being ejected for leaving the bench during an ensuing scrum.

The fact tempers were high should not surprise, as this contest was an aggressive, BIG EAST in-your-face affair. Powell coined it best, stating “it started with defense first”.

The Pirates (10-4, 2-0 in BIG EAST), who have held their last three opponents below their season average in points - for instance Georgetown came in averaging better than 80 ppg – next face Xavier, on the road January 8th. Tip off is 830p.

Georgetown (10-5, 0-2) also take the floor that day, welcoming St. John’s at 630p.