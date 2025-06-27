Peavy to NO!

When Micah Peavy first walked into the Thompson Athletic Center last June as a graduate transfer from TCU who had a number of pro, free agent opportunities, one thing was certain. This guy had something about him, a gravitas that others followed, and the willingness to lead. Couple that with an obvious wherewithal to defend at high levels, and the then recent transfer from TCU seemed destined for success.

Sometimes presumption is prescient, and in this case it was: After a stellar, All BIG EAST First Team campaign in which he answered several personal questions marks, most prominently his ability to score, Peavy was selected 40th in yesterday's National Basketball Association.

While on The Hilltop, he displayed sublime defensive prowess - many believed he should have been tabbed the league's defensive palyer of the year - while also elevating his career offensive production marks. Across the board

How?

Points per game rose from 9.5 to 17.2, while shooting numbers extended from 45.1% to 48.1%, three ball shooting rising 40% from 32.3%. Add increased assists (2.0 to 3.6) and boards (4.2 to 5.8) per game to his Hoya upward trajectory.

Being chosen by New Orlean's' Pelicans was facilitated by a previous trade between that franchise and Washington's Wizards.

An unknown connection: Troy Weaver, former Detroit Piston general manager, worked for the Washington Wizards last year. The Wizards and Peavy's Georgetown Hoyas share the same Capital One Arena.

Weaver, now senior vice president of basketball operations for New Orleans, saw Peavy extensively in 2024-25, a confirmed fact.

Congrats to Micah 'Old Guy' Peavy. He used a graduate year at Georgetown as finishing school, a place where his skills were honed, blossomed and platformed, and now will be seen in the National Basketball Association.

Hats off!

