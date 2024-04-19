The visit of transfer Clifford Omoruyl, a Rutgers transfer regarded as one of the top big man options in the portal, has been widely circulated. it's confirmed and true, the 6'11" senior pivot is indeed expected this weekend. Georgetown's Hoyas have made his final 12 listing.

He is not scheduled to be alone; Also confirmed by high level sources, Curtis Williams, a 6'5" guard/forward, will also make a sojourn this weekend.

Who are these guys?

First the relatively unknown Williams. A freshman at Louisville last year, Williams played on all 32 games, owning a quartet of starts while averaging 5.3 points and 1.3 rebounds, experiencing shooting challenges (31.7%/28.7%). Willaims, a Rivals. om four star ranked 77th as a high school senior from 'The D' (Detroit) and Brother Rice HS, was recruited by Cooley then, who took over Georgetown's reins in 2023, after 12 years at Providence. Williams was reportedly the first Louisville player to hit the transfer portal.

Omoruyl, born in Nigeria before arriving stateside at 14 years old, eventually landing at Roselle Catholic High School (NJ), dropped 10 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks for Rutgers as a senior last season. He shot 51.2%/20%, while distinguishing himself as one of the better bigs on the East Coast. For more on him, access Zach Smart's article.

