One constant being a Georgetown sports fan is a lack of definite, athletic department information. Being a private institution, G'Town is permitted to be less forthcoming about that, being opaque at best. Obviously, the Hoya Nation has learned to live with this blind spot.

Well, let's give X/Twitter's @PaintTouches credit for a sweet no-look assist. Recently on his platform, Paint Touches secured and broke down a cornucopia of data, producing analysis and charts detailing fiscal situations within the BIG East Conference. Included in his work obviously was Marquette, the team that gets his constant, overall focus, plus the entire league, including Georgetown.

Why?

"I have a coach pay database, so do it every year", Paint Touches revealed, yet that wasn't enough, as "Not all schools have released them yet though, so (he) was emailing each school individually".

Even with the capacity to secure information, there is no guarantee the requisite understanding and skills exist to analyze it. Paint Touches, a vet so to speak is equipped for the job, communicating before laughing "I've been running searches on 990s for private schools since at least 2014, when Buzz left. Just a hobby to kill time". The "Buzz" reference pointed to former Marquette HC, Buzz Williams.

What's a 990? Per Paint Touches a useful tool, "A tax form all charities and private universities have to file each year with the IRS. It includes lots of revenue and expense data".

Just where does Paint Touches see the BIG EAST standing among peers, relating to college athlete renumeration at the federal level? Premium Court has that and much more, including why 2030 is a seminal date in college hoops, impacting G'town, the BIG EAST and college hoops, writ large.

Be sure to cycle through the below tweets, a wealth of knowledge. For instance, Paint Touches revealed just how much money ex-Hoya HC and the best player in program history, Pat Ewing, was paid when terminated over two years ago.

Information is power, which Paint Touches has endued BIG EAST hoops fans!




