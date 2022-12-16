Having been on Georgetown's staff for five plus years, Hoya fans know the name Louis Orr. Previously an assistant coach in Blue and Gray, Orr also served several months this year as Assistant to the Head Coach, Pat Ewing.



Well, he's moved on; Louis Orr has transcended.



Sources indicated he was sick, which was reported on Premium Court. The ailment is believed to be cancer, with hospice in his home state of Ohio being engaged. Click here for more.



A former standout at Syracuse, Orr went on to play in the NBA, first at Indiana, then the New York Knicks. in NY, Orr worked with Ewing, the team's and league's first draft pick in 1985.

In greater than 30 years on the bench, Orr was an assistant coach at Xavier, Providence and his alma mater, Syracuse, plus Xianjiang of the Chinese Basketball Association in addition to Georgetown.



As a head man, Orr took the reins at Siena, Seton Hall and Bowling Green.



Well regarded as a wise man with a warm heart, Orr impacted many lives over the course of his; he was not only a basketball leader, but lived his religious beliefs and was willing to help people.



Hats off to Louis Orr.



He will be missed.

