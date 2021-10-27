One less to work with
A little more than a week ago, Gerogetown's men's basketball program took a big hit. This occurred despite no games taking place - the National Collegiate Athletic Association doesn't allow games to start play before November 9th, almost two weeks from now.
What exactly happened?
The Hoyas, in need of bigger bodies and overall scoring/rebounding, lost a graduate transfer poised to deliver those things, as 6'9", 225 pound forward Tre King must leave school this season.
On campus during this semester, King was ruled ineligible to participate pending review, which upon completion judged him unable to not only play, but receive instruction.
The school's statement:
"Junior transfer Tre King did not meet the conduct expectations of the University. He is not enrolled in classes and will not be on the Men’s Basketball team".
A search for what precipitated King's departure has uncovered much opinion, yet no provable fact. Based on his Twitter statement below, King seems to have accepted the blow back from his actions.
A career 10.6 point, 5.2 rebound career performer at Eastern Kentucky, one who dropped 14.9 point, 6.2 rebound statlines last season, King was expected to bolster G'Town's front line, one decimated by players transferring - Qudus Wahab - and leaving to pursue pro ball - Jamorko Pickett and Chudier Bile.
For those interested, that's 35.1 points and 20.4 rebounds each contest from frontcourt guys that are missing from last year's 13-13 and winning the BIG EAST Tournament championship squad.
King was slated to join returners Timothy Igohefe (2.5 points, 3.2 rebounds per game) and Malcolm Wilson (.4 pts, 1.2 rebs), both being reserve centers as sophomores last season. Sophomore holdover Collin Holloway logged 1.5 points, .7 rebounds per contest last campaign in fewer game appearances (10) then Ihohefe (24) and Wilson (12), and is hoped to help in '01-"02.
Newcomer forwards Kaiden Rice and Ryan Mutombo join head coach Pat Ewing's big man brigade. Mutombo, the son of Hall of Fame center and former Hoya Dikembe Mutombo arrives as a freshman from Georgia, while graduate student Rice left The Citadel for Georgetown. The latter poured in 17.6 points, 4.2 rebounds last season.
