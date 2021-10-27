One less to work with

A little more than a week ago, Gerogetown's men's basketball program took a big hit. This occurred despite no games taking place - the National Collegiate Athletic Association doesn't allow games to start play before November 9th, almost two weeks from now.

What exactly happened?

The Hoyas, in need of bigger bodies and overall scoring/rebounding, lost a graduate transfer poised to deliver those things, as 6'9", 225 pound forward Tre King must leave school this season.

On campus during this semester, King was ruled ineligible to participate pending review, which upon completion judged him unable to not only play, but receive instruction.

The school's statement:

"Junior transfer Tre King did not meet the conduct expectations of the University. He is not enrolled in classes and will not be on the Men’s Basketball team".

A search for what precipitated King's departure has uncovered much opinion, yet no provable fact. Based on his Twitter statement below, King seems to have accepted the blow back from his actions.

