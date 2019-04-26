On Gardner's skills
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
April 26, 2019 - Since Class of 2019, Rivals.com three star designated forward Myron Gardner committed to Georgetown, Thursday, the Hoya Nation has been curious just what kind of player he is. A 6'...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news