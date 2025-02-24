Not Enough in Omaha

Jayden Epps's 22 points wasn't enough. (Photo by Madison Collins)

After Jayden Epps's paint shot, Georgetown's lead shot up to 10 points, momentum seemingly in the Hoyas' control. Epps, a junior guard, scored his fifth point up to that point. Joining him in obvious individual success was grad wing Miach Peavy, who at this seven minutes, six second juncture prior to intermission logged 18 points. Things were trending upward for HC Ed Cooley and his charges. And then they weren't, as Creighton finished last night's first half on an 18-6 run. The carnage continued for Georgetown after halftime, entering the period down a pair of points, only to be outscored 36=27, falling behind by 16 points with just 4:39 to go. What happened to produce CU's 80-69 win, in Omaha? '

Thomas (Sorber) makes a big difference in the game...we just have to play different (without him) and do it on the fly. HC Ed Cooley on playing without his most talented player.

"I didn't like our physicality...i thought we played hard but didn't have enough physicality to finish the game" opined Cooley, during his postgame presser. Fueling this lack of presence was the absence of freshman center Thomas Sorber, the BIG EAST's presumptive Rookie of the Year candidate, one responsible for 14.5 ppg and around 8.5 rpg, the last landing him second among BIG EAST players. Cooley elaborated, noting "When Thomas goes out...you just don't have enough depth and physicality to be in the top tier of the league". Drew Fielder is case in point. The only player in Blue and Grey physically situated for pivot play other than Sorber, Fielder's role obviously expanded. In 34 minutes, the sophomore performer snatched eight caroms, yet struggled with foul trouble, being tallied his fourth infraction before the second period's first media timeout, obviously limited his aggression. Offensively he managed just 2-7 from the floor, 1-3 beyond the arc, accounting for five points. Cooley attempted to adjust for Fielder's travails by going small, or playing without a traditional big man, but to no avail. A prime 'going small' protagonist, sophomore forward Jordan Burks, finished with seven points and three rebounds in 29 minutes of play. Pacing the game in scoring was Epps at 22 points. Peavy added just two points in the final 20 minutes, finishing with 20 points and a game high tying 12 rebounds. Emphasizing a short bench made more so by perimeter/wing ineffectiveness and freshman forward Caleb Williams' unavailability were Epps and Peavy accounting for minute counts of 39 and 40 minutes, respectively. No Hoya non-starter, scored, an 11-0 CU advantage. Malik Mack, a sophomore guard, joined Epps and Peavy in double figure scoring land, via 15 points. He added q quintet of rebounds.



If we were healthy...If is a big word right now. HC Ed Cooley lamenting his team's lack of available players.

Creighton was led in scoring by their one-two punch of senior guard Steven Ashworth (20 points, six rebounds, seven helpers) and senior pivot Ryan Kalkbrenner (19 points, eight rebounds). Jamiya Neal's contributions were likely an outcome barometer. A senior wing, he finished with 13 points, tied for game high in rebounding (12), while besting all assisters with nine. During a practice last week, Cooley and staff stressed a successful Neal would be hard to overcome. General stats: Creighton won the field goal (42%-38%), free throw (67%-50%) and rebounding (49-37) battles. G'Town shot better from three (36%-27%),and got 14 second chance points to nine. The paint point numbers were expected, finishing a 30-22 CU advantage. Creighton is now 19-8 overall, 12-4 and second in the BIG EAST. HC Greg McDermott and his Blue Jays next match up against Depaul, a home, Omaha, Nebraska tilt. It jumps off 8p EST. The Hoyas stand 16-11, 7-9/7th. Wednesday, 630p brings their next opponent, a road battle at UConn. Be sure to discuss this game, here.



