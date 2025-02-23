Highland Takes MPSC Crown

All hail Highland School (VA), winner of the 2024-24 Metro Private School Conference boy's basketball championship. This crown, their second in a row, was secured via a 61-50 victory over Grace Brethren (MD), last week.

All=everything '25 forward, Nate Ament, a Rivals.com five star standout recruited by Georgetown and a slew of others. To be certain, the Hoyas were present for this tilt, as was Arkansas led by HC John Calipari and two assistants, Charleston, Colorado and Siena.

Representing the Hoyas was assistant coach Ken Johnson, who was also present to scout Grace's dynamic '27 guard J'Lon 'Lonnie' Lyons. G'Town is actively in the mix for Lyons, while pursing Ament also.

Another Georgetown connection was Tre Campbell, former Hoya player who was on the scene for Charleston. One player he covets is senior forward Josh Hamilton, of Highland.

Ament led all scorers and rebounders with 31 points, nine rebounds. For Grace, who chipped away at a 20 point deficit largely via effective, diamond style pressure, Lyons got a team high 21 points. Add five rebounds, four assists to his total.

Below are interviews and tweets, relative to the game, including Ament and his teammate, Hamilton.

Also included here is Neico Mundey, a Georgetown prospect that attends Shabach (MD), and was simply present to witness the action.

Lyons' session will be published under separate cover.

Enjoy!