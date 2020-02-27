February 27, 2020 - Before last night’s Georgetown versus Marquette game in Milwaukee, the Hoyas Nation held hope of a key win – Net ranking quad I victories over the BIG EAST’s fifth-placed team are good for NCAA Tournament participation chances. Especially when many of those who prognosticate Big Dance inclusion determined G’Town was in the group of teams just on the outside.

The fact senior center Omer Yurtseven and sophomore guard Mac McClung would again be absent from head coach Pat Ewing’s lineup dimmed pregame Hoya hope. McClung had missed the better part of six games, Yurtseven three, a blow given the latter leads G’Town in scoring and rebounding, the former ranking second among point-getting.

Nevertheless the last time Georgetown won, a road tilt with Butler, both were absent with injury. The Hoyas needed them, falling 93-72 against Marquette in a fashion not becoming what has been a mantra of competitive play despite the odds. (For contest Ewing played three walk-ons a total of 20 minutes).

A very early sequence set the tone for this buzzer to buzzer MU win: After losing the tip-off, Georgetown caused a bad Marquette shot, advancing down the floor afterward. Junior forward Jamorko Pickett cut to the basket, only for his dunk attempt to be blocked out of bounds. The next play graduate guard Terrell Allen turned the ball over, leading to an easy layup by MU senior swingman Sacar Anim.



