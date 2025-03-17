NJCAA Region 20 Semis Report

Howard CC's Truth Norton, attacking the tin. (Photo by ron bailey)

When Howard Community College defeated Chesapeake Colleg 61-50 last Sunday, the Dragon's ticket to the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament was punched. HC Mike Smelkinson and his charges are officially in the hunt for a Division II 'chip. The Dragons next play in first round, NJCAA play. But what happened to propel Howard CC to this point? Below is a look at the NJCAA Section 20 Division II Tournament semifinals. Additionally a few players from that round are explored. Boxcores are available here.

Howard CC 67 WVU Potomac State 59 Smelkinson used a 2-3 tandem style zone, second half 2-2-1 3/4 court pressure, and a nicely designed high low/overload attack of Potomac State's 3-2 zone to push the Dragons to victory. "That's been our calling card (this season), our 2-2-1, 2-3" zone admitted Smelkinson. "That's why we've won a lot of games this year. We've been really, really good on defense". Sophomore guard Truth Norton led all scorers with 15 points, many delivered in spectacular fashion. Jaeden Johnson, a sophomore who shares the Howard backcourt with Norton was second on the team with 12 points, tops in the contest via eight assists. Potomac State sophomore guard Damian Thompson led that squad with 14 points. The Catamounts end 2024-24 at 19-12, 9-4 in the region. Howard is 24-5/11-2. Watch Smelkinson discuss the game



Advertisement

Chesapeake College 73 Montgomery College 49 Some contests turn on adjustments, some large, others small. Additional tilts are determined by the execution of fancy plays. Still others are concluded based on individual performance. The last, a player powering his squad to victory occurred when Chesapeake handled Montgomery College. The individual in question was sophomore guard Brandon Hooks, he of 17, first half points. Ultimately Hooks provided 28 points, two rebounds, four assists, six steals. "My teammates were finding me...finding me in my spots" shared Hooks. To be clear, nobody else in the game scored more than 12 points. Chris Levy led MC's Raptors with nine points, while a trio of others provided eight. MC, now 24-8/13-2, has concluded its season. The win pushed CC to 25-6/12-6 mark, while pushing the Skipjacks to the Region 20 championship.

Brandon Hooks played both sides of the ball, well. (Photo by ron bailey)

Want to See the Games?

(Photo by ron bailey)

The Next Stop

Howard's Dragons bested Cheasapeake 61-50, to advance to NJCAA playoff action. the Dragons next travel to Danville, IL, A first round, NJCAA Tournament matchup versus Des Moines Area CC awaits, 3.17.25.

Some Players

Jaeden Johnson - 5'10", sophomore guard, Howard CC - Dropped 12 points, a game high eight assists. Has become a true PG, after being a combo guy in high school. Willing to set the table. Needs to shoot better from distance (went 1-6 on threes), and desires to be even more of a leader.



Camren Wilkes - 6'2: sophomore guard, WVU Potomac State - A super crafty passer who also has an array of snazzy dribble moves, Wilkes will also sink spot up three. Can control tempo. Must get stronger, physically lift more on shots and become talkative on the court. Per him, "Wilmington and UDC" have offered. Stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, six rebounds, six helpers, no turnovers.

Christian Dean - 6'2", sophomore guard,, Howard CC - Per him, Salisbury, Bridgewater, St. Mary's and Notre Dame of MD are pursuing Dean, a crafty slasher who can tally buckets. Admitted he needs to focus on what he can control. Had eight points, seven rebounds.

Brandon Hooks 6', sophomore guard, Cheasapeake CC - Went off in the first half, scored well in the second period, while also leading the game in steals (6).and points (28). Immediately after the game, Hooks revealed "Right now a lot of D2's, D3's", are recruiting him and expects more, surmising ""I think tonight...will get my name out". It's logical to say the least. On the court, Hooks scored at all three levels. Defensively, especially in the first half, he shut down guys, including closing the baseline to bigger players in iso. Should display more leadership going forward.



Willie Jones - 6'5", sophomore forward, Chesapeake CC - Normally the team's leading scorer, Jones had 12 points and an impressive eight caroms secured. His work was predicated on energy, "They were face guarding me the whole game" shared Jones. " I just know I have to do something for my team...Whatever they need I'm going to help them. In terms of recruiting, he's still wide open with the interest being "all over the place right now". Jones scores, rebounds, defends and has a good teammate mindset. is also athletic/explosive.

In the House

The following schools were witnessed on site:

Washington Adventist Livingstome Bridgewater