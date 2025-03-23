Largo Saw MD 2A Chip Victory Lane, Again

At intermission, Largo led New Town 24-23, the Maryland 2A crown heavily contested. Largo repeating as state champs was far from certain.
That, actually was an understatement: After outscoring Largo 17-12 in the fourth quarter, and possessing the ball with under 10 seconds in regulation, New Town ran handoff action, freeing a wide open three attempt. The shot missed, propelling Largo's Lions to their back-to-back 50-48, 2A MPSSAA championship last Friday.
Junior guard Jalen Johnson (7p, 7r, game best 4s) characterized Largo's victory, one amplified by consecutive state titles secured while a third was lost to New Town, two years ago as "It's a team win". In Johnson's mind he struggled - normally Jalen is a double figure point guy - yet "My brother's had me".
One Largo adjustment of significance was HC Rodney Ward's 1-3-1 deployment. The zone, per Ward supplied a modicum of rest and "i think it slowed them down, gave them a different look. That's been a staple".
Pacing all scorers and rebounders was Largo's Cam Ward. A senior forward and son of HC Ward (his mom, Ayana Ball-Ward is the school's athletic director and girls hoops coach), the young Ward dropped 20 points, 15 rebounds. Both being game bests.
Sophomore guard Aiden Ashe (10p, 2r) was a stablilzing force for HC Ward et al, a group that shot 42% overall, 46.7% from the free throw line. Beyond the arc Largo struggled, going 1-10, the lone long ball being sank by senior guard Jared Mobley (7p).
New Town got a team high 13 points from senior guard Justus Stanton. Largo seemed to load against him, as Stanton early on proved he's dangerous. No other of Wise's guys made double figure scoring, though a quartet dropped at least seven points. As a unit, New Town managed splits of 36/27/67.
Senior center Kareem Fowlkes paced the Titans via nine rebounds snagged, while guards Tyriq Liggins and William DeShields, seniors, each pulled down seven caroms. the former was also New Town's player who barely missed their last attempt.
"I thought i drew up something good to get us a shot" recalled New Town HC, Derek Wise of his team's last play. In sum he believed "We were just on the wrong side of the coin today"
"That last play was actually designed for me" revealed Stanton. "But that's the way basketball goes. We got a good shot, and the bounce just didn't go our way".
Wise, his coach, was obviously disappointed in the outcome, yet was proud nonetheless: "It's tough to have these tough conversations after a loss loke this. There is nothing for them to hold their heads down about...We persevered (this season), to have the record we had and accomplish what we accomplished, to be a bounce away from being on this side...is a testament to these guys".
How did Cam Ward, future Michigan State Spartan, process the win?
"We've been telling ourselves the whole time, 'We were not trying to feel that pain again" indicated Cam Ward, when asked about beating a team that dispatched the Lions two years ago in state final action.
Driving that collective thought is a closeness, one born from "These are my brothers...From day one...I never changed up on them, they never changed up on me".
Largo, MDPSSA 2A champs, finished the season 25-3. New Town won 27 times, losing just twice.
A Few Players
Zion Dixon - 6'6", 193 pound, senior wing, Largo - "My body language and my ball handling" is how Dixon defined his development next steps, a good plan as he's transitioning to the perimeter.
A smart person, Dixon has long arms and a willingness to compete. Is scratching surface of what he can be.
Interview is here.
Aiden Ashe - 5'11", 165 pound sophomore guard, Largo - A young guard growing into his floor leader bonafides, Ashe scores and dishes. Will pick up 94 feet as well.
During his interview, Ashe shared his recruiting is "flowing more and more", also noting "I feel like UMBC is still showing that love. Norfolk, a little bit of Howard".
More experience and continued strength training will amplify the process for him.
Click here for his interview.
Jalen Johnson - 6'2", 170 pound junior guard, Largo - Indicated "Bowie State, other schools" are showing love. A shooting guard who can initiate offense in spots, Johnson will attack the tin and hit long distance jumpers. Has a change of pace aspect to his game at times.
Set with playing for the Washington Warriors (Adidas) in grassroots work this year, expect Johnson to also "Get stronger," and "get back in the lab to get my shot right".
Check out his interview.
Justis Stanton - 5'9", 150 pound senior guard, New Town - Controlled tempo for much of the game, Stanton is a lead guard that gets others involved. Rarely picks up his dribble, will also pick up defensively.
He's wide open recruiting-wise.
His interview can be accessed here.
Kareem Fowlkes - 6'8", 215 pound senior center, New Town - Surprisingly Fowlkes doesn't have any offers or much interest. Coaches constantly bemoan the lack of paint players willing to focus on defending and rebounding, which is Fowlkes' calling card.
Must get comfortable shooting from seven feet in. Works hard on the boards. Didn't shy away from the challenge of checking Cam Ward, which he described as making competing and making everything difficult.