Largo Saw MD 2A Chip Victory Lane, Again

HC Rodney Ward on what he told son Cam, after the final buzzer

At intermission, Largo led New Town 24-23, the Maryland 2A crown heavily contested. Largo repeating as state champs was far from certain.

That, actually was an understatement: After outscoring Largo 17-12 in the fourth quarter, and possessing the ball with under 10 seconds in regulation, New Town ran handoff action, freeing a wide open three attempt. The shot missed, propelling Largo's Lions to their back-to-back 50-48, 2A MPSSAA championship last Friday.

Junior guard Jalen Johnson (7p, 7r, game best 4s) characterized Largo's victory, one amplified by consecutive state titles secured while a third was lost to New Town, two years ago as "It's a team win". In Johnson's mind he struggled - normally Jalen is a double figure point guy - yet "My brother's had me".

One Largo adjustment of significance was HC Rodney Ward's 1-3-1 deployment. The zone, per Ward supplied a modicum of rest and "i think it slowed them down, gave them a different look. That's been a staple".

Pacing all scorers and rebounders was Largo's Cam Ward. A senior forward and son of HC Ward (his mom, Ayana Ball-Ward is the school's athletic director and girls hoops coach), the young Ward dropped 20 points, 15 rebounds. Both being game bests.

Sophomore guard Aiden Ashe (10p, 2r) was a stablilzing force for HC Ward et al, a group that shot 42% overall, 46.7% from the free throw line. Beyond the arc Largo struggled, going 1-10, the lone long ball being sank by senior guard Jared Mobley (7p).

New Town got a team high 13 points from senior guard Justus Stanton. Largo seemed to load against him, as Stanton early on proved he's dangerous. No other of Wise's guys made double figure scoring, though a quartet dropped at least seven points. As a unit, New Town managed splits of 36/27/67.

Senior center Kareem Fowlkes paced the Titans via nine rebounds snagged, while guards Tyriq Liggins and William DeShields, seniors, each pulled down seven caroms. the former was also New Town's player who barely missed their last attempt.

"I thought i drew up something good to get us a shot" recalled New Town HC, Derek Wise of his team's last play. In sum he believed "We were just on the wrong side of the coin today"

"That last play was actually designed for me" revealed Stanton. "But that's the way basketball goes. We got a good shot, and the bounce just didn't go our way".

Wise, his coach, was obviously disappointed in the outcome, yet was proud nonetheless: "It's tough to have these tough conversations after a loss loke this. There is nothing for them to hold their heads down about...We persevered (this season), to have the record we had and accomplish what we accomplished, to be a bounce away from being on this side...is a testament to these guys".

How did Cam Ward, future Michigan State Spartan, process the win?

"We've been telling ourselves the whole time, 'We were not trying to feel that pain again" indicated Cam Ward, when asked about beating a team that dispatched the Lions two years ago in state final action.

Driving that collective thought is a closeness, one born from "These are my brothers...From day one...I never changed up on them, they never changed up on me".

Largo, MDPSSA 2A champs, finished the season 25-3. New Town won 27 times, losing just twice.



