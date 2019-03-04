Nations Classic Roster
The inaugural Nations Classic All-Star Game has released it's headliner contest roster listing. Check it out below!
DMV Elite, the DMV's premier youth sports management concern brings the NCAS to you. Expect a top level event!
Of th 21 players participating, 17 have committed to schools in conferences such as the BIG EAST, BIG Ten, ACC, Atlantic 10 and American.
The committed players are:
Qudus Wahab - Georgetown
Makhi Mitchell - MD
Makhel Mitchell - MD
Casey Morsell - UVA
Yavuz Guletkin - VT
Jay Heath- BC
Donta Scott - MD
Eric Dixon - 'Nova
Mekhi Long - Rhody
Anthony Walker - Miami
Karim Coulibaly - Pitt
Isaiah Wong - Miami
Dereon Seabron - NC State
Gibson Jimmerson - St. Louis
Al-Amir Dawes - Clemson
Jalen Gaffney - UConn
John Bol Akok - Syracuse
In terms undecided players, Marvin Prince, Anwar Gill, Nahson Hyland and James Lee are suiting up.