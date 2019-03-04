The inaugural Nations Classic All-Star Game has released it's headliner contest roster listing. Check it out below!

DMV Elite, the DMV's premier youth sports management concern brings the NCAS to you. Expect a top level event!

Of th 21 players participating, 17 have committed to schools in conferences such as the BIG EAST, BIG Ten, ACC, Atlantic 10 and American.

The committed players are:

Qudus Wahab - Georgetown

Makhi Mitchell - MD

Makhel Mitchell - MD

Casey Morsell - UVA

Yavuz Guletkin - VT

Jay Heath- BC

Donta Scott - MD



Eric Dixon - 'Nova

Mekhi Long - Rhody

Anthony Walker - Miami

Karim Coulibaly - Pitt

Isaiah Wong - Miami

Dereon Seabron - NC State

Gibson Jimmerson - St. Louis

Al-Amir Dawes - Clemson

Jalen Gaffney - UConn

John Bol Akok - Syracuse



In terms undecided players, Marvin Prince, Anwar Gill, Nahson Hyland and James Lee are suiting up.



