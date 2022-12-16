The BIG EAST's regular season starts for Georgetown, today. Basic game, broadcast and ticket info is:

In the first year of his second Xavier stint, head coach Sean Miller enjoys 17 ppg from graduate student guard Souley Boum, 15.3 ppg via classmate and center Jack Nunge, plus junior guard Colby Jones' 14.9 ppg. Rounding out X's double figure scoring brigade is senior forward Zach Freemantle 13.3 (ppg) and graduate wing Adam Kunkel's 10.3 ppg.



Freemantle is the Muskies' top rebounder at 7.5 rpg, besting Nunge's 7.1 rpg ever so slightly.



Head coach Pat Ewing, in his sixth campaign helming the Hoyas, also sees a logjam at the top of it's rebounding producers, as senior center Qudus Wahab and junior forward Akok Akok pull down 7.7 and 7.6 rebounds each time out, respectively.



Wahab has also crossed the double figure scoring line at 10.3 ppg. Ewing's top scorer is Primo Spears' 17.2 ppg. Class and backcourt mate, Brandon Murray trails him with 15.1 ppg, Jay Heath, a 14.4 ppg scorer is next.



Get back here for postgame coverage!

