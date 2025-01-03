Muskies are Making it to DC

HC Ed Cooley and his Georgetown program are led in scoring by junior guard Jayden Epps' 15.9 ppg, the league's 10th top mark. Rookie big Thomas Sorber trails ever so slightly at 15.7 ppg/11th. Cooley's other two Top 30 BIG EAST scoring production guys are 13.2 ppg/20th and 12.5 ppg/23rd via grad wing Micah Peavy and sophomore lead guard Malik Mack, respectively.

Sorber, as he's done all season, leads Cooley's Crew via 8.3 caroms each time out, the league's top mark. Xavier sees 7.7 rpg, fifth highest BIG East' production from senior big Zach Freemantle.

To be precise, the availability of Epps and Freemantle is questionable, though the former, is a game time decision. Zap over to Premium Court for more related information.

Scoring-wise, Xavier, coached by Sean Miller, enjoys 16.9 ppg by Freemantle, fifth best in the conference. Ryan Cronwell, a junior guard, is next for X and conference dap at 16.6ppg/6th.