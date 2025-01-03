Published Jan 3, 2025
Muskies are Making it to DC
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Tonight, tit's Hoyas versus Musketeers in DC. Basic game info;

What: Xaiver (9-5/1-2 & 7th in BIG EAST ) at Georgetown (11-2/2-0 & 2nd)

When: 1.3.25, 8p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: $13 bucks can get you a seat!

Broadcast: CBSSN, 99.1 FM

Stats: GuHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

Let's look at team stats:

Xavier at Georgetown Team Statisticss 
StatsXavier/BIG EAST RankG'town/BIG EAST Rank

PPG

80.5 ppg/erd

76.2 ppg/7th

PPG Allowed

69.5 ppg/8th

63 ppg/1st

FG%

47.9%/4th

47.8%/3rd

FG% Allowed

42.4%/7th

38.3%/1st

3pt FG%

40.6%/1st

31.8%/11th

3pt FG% Allowed

35.8%/9th

32.6%/6th

Rebounds Per Game

35.5 rpg/8th

37.8 rpg/5th

HC Ed Cooley and his Georgetown program are led in scoring by junior guard Jayden Epps' 15.9 ppg, the league's 10th top mark. Rookie big Thomas Sorber trails ever so slightly at 15.7 ppg/11th. Cooley's other two Top 30 BIG EAST scoring production guys are 13.2 ppg/20th and 12.5 ppg/23rd via grad wing Micah Peavy and sophomore lead guard Malik Mack, respectively.

Sorber, as he's done all season, leads Cooley's Crew via 8.3 caroms each time out, the league's top mark. Xavier sees 7.7 rpg, fifth highest BIG East' production from senior big Zach Freemantle.

To be precise, the availability of Epps and Freemantle is questionable, though the former, is a game time decision. Zap over to Premium Court for more related information.

Scoring-wise, Xavier, coached by Sean Miller, enjoys 16.9 ppg by Freemantle, fifth best in the conference. Ryan Cronwell, a junior guard, is next for X and conference dap at 16.6ppg/6th.

Pregame Pressers

Click here for G'Town's pregame interviews, including Cooley, Drew Fielder, Peavy and Sorber. They discuss all things Xavier and Georgetown.

As a courtesy, Cooley's session follows:

Tweet Locker

