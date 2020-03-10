March 10, 2020 - After having been scouted seriously by Georgetown for a while now, Class of 2020 wing Brandon Murray received a Blue and Gray scholarship offer last Thursday evening. The 6’4”, 220 pound Class of 2020 guard/forward from Baltimore Polytechnic (MD) received the news directly from G’Town head coach, Pat Ewing.

“He really loves my game” recalled Murray of the conversation. Ewing believes Brandon is “someone that can put the ball in the hoop”. The coach added Murray must “get into better shape but that will come”. Arranging an official visit is a priority for G’Town.

That makes sense, as Brandon plans to commit April 25th. In addition to Georgetown, Murray shared “Ole Miss, UNCG, East Tennessee State, Virginia Tech, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, North Texas, Towson, DePaul, St. Louis, Costal Carolina, Siena, Rhode Island” and Hofstra have offered scholarships.. Nobody seems to lead at this moment

What they see is a guy that averages 22.8 points, six rebounds and three assists, scores at all four levels (including getting to the free throw line), competes and plays fearlessly, all of which was on display during Poly’s exciting 62-60 East Coast Bump win over national power IMG.

In front of Ewing, Hoya assistant coach Louis Orr, Maryland assistant Bino Ransom and a host of other coaches, including Mississippi’s Kermit Davis and Levi Watkins, Murray dropped 21 points, scoring all over the court. Along the way to leading all point-getters, Murray showed he can score against big time competition. He simply ‘got buckets’.

"I was just going though the flow of the game” recalled Murray when asked his approach during that contest. “My mindset was I needed to do whatever I needed to get this win. Scoring was one of the things that I needed do so, so I did it”.

This kind of production has been facilitated by Murray’s desire to improve.

“His work ethic is through the roof...he does everything at game speed” said Poly assistant coach, Anthony ‘Rebound’ Fitzgerald. “That’s why he’s so efficient at was he does".

While at Poly the last two years, Murray has dutifully executed the plan devised him for physical development as well, witnessed by the “Transformation of his body s testament to sticking to his routine” shared Fitzgerald, a former collegiate standout at Villa Julie College. “Doing what he has to do…he knew if he did that, it would help change his game”.

In the process Murray has shed 25-30 pounds, weight loss that’s helped solidify as having the best lateral movement on Poly, and “His vertical definitely increasing”, plus being able to “Go longer periods without being subbed”, per the coach. .

Fitzgerald acknowledged Poly’s program created a system for Murray, but “It was all on him to implement it”.

Murray views Poly as essential to where he is now: “All of the Poly staff noticed something different about me. The program itself is just amazing and the staff does a great job holding us to expectations. Coach Sam (Brand, head coach) and Coach Fitz also have taught me everything isn’t about basketball, the ball is going to stop bouncing one day, take advantage of an education. Everyday is a life lesson and I really appreciate it”.

Murray has crafted a name for himself in the recruiting world, one that’s undoubtedly becoming larger.