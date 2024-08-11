PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GTjA4WFhUUlQ1Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

More On Fort

Jackson Reed (DC) HC Tee Johnson, leading his chargers this summer at G'Town Team Camp.
Jackson Reed (DC) HC Tee Johnson, leading his chargers this summer at G'Town Team Camp. (ron bailey)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With the news of Jayden Fort popping for Georgetown, reclassifying down to the 2024 class and enrolling at Georgetown where he's expected to redshirt, the Hoya Nation has been abuzz on the 6'8", 200 pound forward. Makes a lot of sense, as though there have been increasing rumbles that something could happen between the parties for weeks, Fort was not widely viewed as a possible Hoya.

Well, he is now. Fort, welcome to The Htilltop.

How'd he get there? Look no further than Jackson Reed HC Tee Johnson, Fort's high school coach and a member of Team Durant (EYBL}, the forward's first travel team home this season.

In a nutshell, Johnson utilized his credibility in the basketball world to engage with Georgetown, initially assistant coach Kenny Johnson (no relation), then Hoya HC Ed Cooley in establishing availability, fit and the possibility of matriculation. The parties found themselves on the same proverbial page and boom, Fort is on The Hilltop.

What did Johnson (Jackson Reed/Durant) have to say about Fort, who is expected to redshirt, heading to the Hoyas in that regard?

"I think he has pro potential" flatly stated Johnson, when asked if Fort can play in the BIG EAST, now or eventually. In the coach's mind, "The physicality of the BIG EAST and how Cooley utilizes his hybrid forwards, I think it's what he needs to become a better player and if he can survive there he'll have a good shot at playing basketball at the pro level".

In sum, that and "the Georgetown degree." made this move a total no-brainer for Johnson, who leans in heavily into getting his players in college: I think it's very important for high school coaches to promote their players and put them in position to be seen. With the portal being the way it is high school guys need a extra push, but i do believe if you can play they will come find you".

How would he define what Fort, can presently do on the court?

"Gamewise, I think he's a versatile forward that can guard multiple positions" responded Johnson, "and a be effective from multiple spots on the offensive side. He's an underrated dribbler, playmaker and shooter".

Get over to Premium Court for more on Jayden Fort, the newest Hoya!


Tweet Locker

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0cyB0byBvdXIgZ3V5IEpheWRlbiBGb3J0IG9uIGhpcyBj b21taXRtZW50IHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2Vv cmdldG93bkhvb3BzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHZW9yZ2V0b3du SG9vcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb1RpZ2Vycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvVGlnZXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvVGlnZXJQcmlkZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1RpZ2VyUHJpZGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8z WTIxNjN3QVR4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM1kyMTYzd0FUeDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWNrc29uLVJlZWQgSFMgREMgQm95cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChA SlJIU1RpZ2Vyc0hvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0pSSFNUaWdlcnNIb29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMjA2OTA1MjMzMzg2NzE3OD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZWVkZWQgdG8gbWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoaXMgaXMga25vd248YnI+PGJy PkdpdmUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFRlZUpv aG5zb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoVGVlSm9obnNvbjwv YT4gSEMgQCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pSSFNUaWdl cnNIb29wcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASlJIU1RpZ2Vyc0hvb3Bz PC9hPiBoaXMgZmxvd2Vyczxicj48YnI+VGhpcyBjYXQgcmFpc2VkICZhbXA7 IHRhdWdodCBieSBoaXMgcG9wcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0JlYWNvbkhvdXNlSG9vcD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVh Y29uSG91c2VIb29wPC9hPiB3b3JrcyBIQVJEIGdldHRpbmcga2lkcyBpbiBz Y2hvb2whPGJyPjxicj5ISXMgZW5nYWdlbWVudCB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamF5Zm9ydHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGpheWZvcnR0PC9hPiYjMzk7cyByZWNydWl0bWVudCB3YXMgbWFzdGVy Y2xhc3MgbGV2ZWwhIDxicj48YnI+SGF0cyBvZmYgdG8gVGVlITxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG91em1hem9vP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBIb3V6bWF6b288L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93 Qm0zUUlYMkhLIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vd0JtM1FJWDJISzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyByb24gYmFpbGV5IChASG95YU5hdGlvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib3lhTmF0aW9uL3N0YXR1cy8xODIyMDczMDk2NDMx NDUyNTk0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMCwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSBtYW4hICAgIEhhaGFoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8w Tnc0SWFFODVjIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vME53NElhRTg1YzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyByb24gYmFpbGV5IChASG95YU5hdGlvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib3lhTmF0aW9uL3N0YXR1cy8xODIyMDY4NDExNzI1 MTUyNTgyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMCwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgcGxheWVyPyAgT3IgYmVjYXVzZSBmb3J0IGxlZnQgZm9yIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdldG93bkhvb3BzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHZW9yZ2V0b3duSG9vcHM8L2E+ID88L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyByb24gYmFpbGV5IChASG95YU5hdGlvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib3lhTmF0aW9uL3N0YXR1cy8xODIyMDY4NTgx NTQwMDI0ODE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMCwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3J0IGxlZnQ8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIb3V6bWF6b29OZXR3b3JrIChA SG91em1hem9vKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hvdXpt YXpvby9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMjA4MDA1MzQ4NTcxNTc5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgdGltZSBmb3IgdGhpcyBraWQgYW5kIG15IGJyb3RoZXIgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFRlZUpvaG5zb24/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoVGVlSm9obnNvbjwvYT4g8J+SryBj b25ncmF0cyB0byB5b3UgYm90aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG95YVNheGE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIb3lhU2F4YTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1B1YmxpY1NjaG9vbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1B1YmxpY1NjaG9vbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ZxVnQ3ZkwxT00iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WcVZ0N2ZM MU9NPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERlcnJpY2sgV2FzaGluZ3RvbiBTci4gKEBD b2FjaER1Y2NpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo RHVjY2kvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjIwNzAxNDYxNDEyNDU0NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBnZXR0aW5nIGZsYXNoIGJhY2tzIHdpdGggc2VlaW5nIFRp bSBIYXllcyBjb3ZlciBhIGR1bmsgY29udGVzdCBmb3IgYSBHZW9yZ2V0b3du IGNvbW1pdCEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUmR4bzFaTFFsQSI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JkeG8xWkxRbEE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGhpbGFk ZWxwaGlhIPCflJQgSG95YXMgKEBQaGlsbHlIb3lhcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QaGlsbHlIb3lhcy9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMjA2NjI2 NzUwMDU2NDUyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTAsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2dlb3JnZXRvd24ucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL21vcmUtb24tZm9ydCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGZ2VvcmdldG93bi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm1vcmUtb24tZm9ydCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDk4JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==