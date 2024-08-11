With the news of Jayden Fort popping for Georgetown, reclassifying down to the 2024 class and enrolling at Georgetown where he's expected to redshirt, the Hoya Nation has been abuzz on the 6'8", 200 pound forward. Makes a lot of sense, as though there have been increasing rumbles that something could happen between the parties for weeks, Fort was not widely viewed as a possible Hoya.

Well, he is now. Fort, welcome to The Htilltop.

How'd he get there? Look no further than Jackson Reed HC Tee Johnson, Fort's high school coach and a member of Team Durant (EYBL}, the forward's first travel team home this season.

In a nutshell, Johnson utilized his credibility in the basketball world to engage with Georgetown, initially assistant coach Kenny Johnson (no relation), then Hoya HC Ed Cooley in establishing availability, fit and the possibility of matriculation. The parties found themselves on the same proverbial page and boom, Fort is on The Hilltop.

What did Johnson (Jackson Reed/Durant) have to say about Fort, who is expected to redshirt, heading to the Hoyas in that regard?

"I think he has pro potential" flatly stated Johnson, when asked if Fort can play in the BIG EAST, now or eventually. In the coach's mind, "The physicality of the BIG EAST and how Cooley utilizes his hybrid forwards, I think it's what he needs to become a better player and if he can survive there he'll have a good shot at playing basketball at the pro level".

In sum, that and "the Georgetown degree." made this move a total no-brainer for Johnson, who leans in heavily into getting his players in college: I think it's very important for high school coaches to promote their players and put them in position to be seen. With the portal being the way it is high school guys need a extra push, but i do believe if you can play they will come find you".

How would he define what Fort, can presently do on the court?

"Gamewise, I think he's a versatile forward that can guard multiple positions" responded Johnson, "and a be effective from multiple spots on the offensive side. He's an underrated dribbler, playmaker and shooter".

