As a 2025 recruit, Jayden Fort was known to the Hoyas, but previously had not been recruited by Georgetown. Well, never by shocked by recruiting happenings: As teased earlier, Fort, a 6'8", Jackson-Reed (DC) and Team Durant/Team Melo (EYBL) standout has committed to the Blue and Grey.

Also, he's reclassing up to enter school this fall.

How did this happen?

It was known by this writer that Fort was on the radar, but it wasn't glaring. He was known. Jackson Reed's HC, Tee Johnson, ever attempting to secure looks for his players, made it known Fort could fit on The Hilltop, a proposition clearly embraced by HC Ed Cooley and staff.

