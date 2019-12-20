December 20, 2019 - Class of 2022 guard Judah Mintz has burst on the scene after a solid freshman year. He’s certainly now a known entity.

Georgetown, “Wake Forest, George Mason and Howard” have all tendered scholarships, shared the 6’3”, 165 pound guard after helping host Gonzaga win its DC Classic championship. Interest from the likes of “Villanova, Syracuse, Michigan” and others is being received, indicated the affable Mintz. His Gonzaga (DC) coach, Steve Turner, co-signed that a slew of potential schools are scouting Judah, including Maryland, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati.

All those colleges see an athletic guard capable of attacking the lane, hit spot ups and defend. He’s a dynamic young talent with tremendous upside.

An obvious point of needed improvement – strength.

Turner expressed it, saying “He needs to get stronger” as well as “develop mentally, work on playing both (guard) spots";.

For Judah’s thoughts on improving strength-wise, playing in the Gonzaga DC Classic and basically a life-long relationship with teammate Devin Dinkins, who he acknowledged great “chemistry” with, see the interview below, first published on Premium Court.



Mintz will be queried many times more. You can guarantee that.





(For more on Mintz' game, see Premium Court)







