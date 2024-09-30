The news of Lorry Michel's passing last Tuesday sent the Hoya family into a downswing. First joining Georgetown' and Hall of Fame legend John Thompson, Jr. as trainer in 1977, Michel was widely beloved, known for being kind and understanding to the program's players. Hers was the crucial role of medical professional and counselor. GUHoyas.com penned a great article on Michel. Click here for it. Yet, how did those she served feel about Michel? Following is a a collection of statements from such individuals - players and coaches alike - including a father and son tandem. She's expected to be buried October 1st. Discuss Ms. Michel's passing on Premium Court.



Former G'Town HC John Thompson III, (2004-2017) whose father hired Michel. She left the program 30 years later, while the younger Thompson led operations: "The Thompson family would like to extend condolences to the family of Lorry Michel and the entire community of those that had the honor of loving and being loved by her. "Dad often would look across the room and comment that Lorry was “one special lady.” He appreciated her drive and respected her professionalism and innovation at work. Most importantly, he found fortitude in their friendship. Lorry’s strength and tenacity were legendary, and if you know the Georgetown Basketball program, you understand that she also was a force of love. "More than a master of her craft, Lorry was a caregiver and a best friend. She was the first one you’d see after surgery, the first one to call to see how you were feeling and give you a care plan, and the one to show up and make sure you were following directions. Her dedication to the health and well-being of everyone in the program was essential to the team’s history of success. "May her legacy be a guide to those that will follow in her footsteps and her memory be a comfort to the loved ones she leaves behind".

Lorry Michels, Hoya Bedrock (GUHoyas.com)

"Ms. Michel was the first true trainer I ever had. Her caring spirit was always shining and I saw her as a strong woman who stood up for players needs when staring at a towering Coach Thompson. I'm thankful to have been blessed with her guidance toward some of my toughest decisions that involved injuries I sustained at Georgetown. I owe a large part of staying healthy in my NBA career to knowledge she provided." — Jerome 'JYD; Williams, '96

Reggie Williams ('87) valued and benefited from Michel's craft, greatly: Ms. Lori Michael's was undoubtedly one of the best trainers in the country, if not the world. Her innovative and creative approaches placed her ahead of her time. She will be deeply missed.

Riyan Williams, who played at G'Town 2014-16, and son of Reggie Williams: "Ms. Michel was not only a blessing for just me, but for my family. She had always shown unwavering care and commitment, pushing me to be my best while ensuring I stay healthy and strong. What's even more special is knowing that she did the same for my dad when he played for the team—guiding him with the same dedication and heart. It's rare to find someone who was not only an expert in her craft but also able to build lasting connections across generations".

