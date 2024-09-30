PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GTjA4WFhUUlQ1JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZOMDhYWFRSVDUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Michel is Extremely Missed and Respected

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
The news of Lorry Michel's passing last Tuesday sent the Hoya family into a downswing. First joining Georgetown' and Hall of Fame legend John Thompson, Jr. as trainer in 1977, Michel was widely beloved, known for being kind and understanding to the program's players. Hers was the crucial role of medical professional and counselor.

GUHoyas.com penned a great article on Michel. Click here for it.

Yet, how did those she served feel about Michel?

Following is a a collection of statements from such individuals - players and coaches alike - including a father and son tandem. She's expected to be buried October 1st.

Discuss Ms. Michel's passing on Premium Court.


Former G'Town HC John Thompson III, (2004-2017) whose father hired Michel. She left the program 30 years later, while the younger Thompson led operations:

"The Thompson family would like to extend condolences to the family of Lorry Michel and the entire community of those that had the honor of loving and being loved by her.

"Dad often would look across the room and comment that Lorry was “one special lady.” He appreciated her drive and respected her professionalism and innovation at work. Most importantly, he found fortitude in their friendship. Lorry’s strength and tenacity were legendary, and if you know the Georgetown Basketball program, you understand that she also was a force of love.

"More than a master of her craft, Lorry was a caregiver and a best friend. She was the first one you’d see after surgery, the first one to call to see how you were feeling and give you a care plan, and the one to show up and make sure you were following directions. Her dedication to the health and well-being of everyone in the program was essential to the team’s history of success.

"May her legacy be a guide to those that will follow in her footsteps and her memory be a comfort to the loved ones she leaves behind".

Lorry Michels, Hoya Bedrock
Lorry Michels, Hoya Bedrock (GUHoyas.com)
"Ms. Michel was the first true trainer I ever had. Her caring spirit was always shining and I saw her as a strong woman who stood up for players needs when staring at a towering Coach Thompson. I'm thankful to have been blessed with her guidance toward some of my toughest decisions that involved injuries I sustained at Georgetown. I owe a large part of staying healthy in my NBA career to knowledge she provided."
— Jerome 'JYD; Williams, '96

Reggie Williams ('87) valued and benefited from Michel's craft, greatly:

Ms. Lori Michael's was undoubtedly one of the best trainers in the country, if not the world. Her innovative and creative approaches placed her ahead of her time. She will be deeply missed.

Riyan Williams, who played at G'Town 2014-16, and son of Reggie Williams:

"Ms. Michel was not only a blessing for just me, but for my family. She had always shown unwavering care and commitment, pushing me to be my best while ensuring I stay healthy and strong. What's even more special is knowing that she did the same for my dad when he played for the team—guiding him with the same dedication and heart. It's rare to find someone who was not only an expert in her craft but also able to build lasting connections across generations".

