MD Private Tourney's Semis Were No Joke

Adrien Stevens patting the rock, with Ashton Meeks converging.

The Maryland Private School State Basketball Tournament has carved out a reputation for providing top, non-public schools domiciled in the Free State an opportunity to compete after their conferences conclude competition. It's a thing. MPSSB's boys semifinal round did not disappoint Thursday. Elizabeth Seton's Bladensburg, MD gym was packed, fans in attendance enjoying themselves. Following are brief recounts, and more!

Bullis 69 DeMatha 64

Bullis secured the lead for good with 2:53 in the third period, repelling a hard charging DeMatha side, one that led 35-20 at intermission. Why did the Stags fall short, 69-54? "We came out at halftime, defended very well" shared junior Dematha guard, Ashton Meeks. "But we couldn't tie enough stops together, couldn't execute on the offensive end, couldn't rebound" Meek's 19 points tied a game high, one shared with Bullis senior guard and future Marquette Golden Eagle, Adrien Stevens. The teams shot similarly overall - DeMatha won that battle 43.5% to 42.6% - yet Bullis' 40% on 8-20 shooting dwarf's DM's 3-17 or 17.6% mark.



Clinton Grace 87 Mt. Zion 67

The score was unrepresentative of this game's overall enertainment level, as after going down double digits, Grace Christian scrapped their 1-2-2 zone, while also increasing ball pressure, adjustments ensuring their 87-67 victory. "We just tried to pressure them, tried to trap them" exclaimed junior wing Zoje Owinje. His five three balls (5-7) on 50% shooting, producing 18 points, were crucial for Grace. Leading the team in point production was sophomore guard J'lon 'Lonnie' Lyons, who drove and shot his way to 19 points. He also generated a game best 13 assists. Mt. Zion senior forward Francis Folefac paced all scorers with 24 points, many scored early. Grace started to front him a bit, which turned the tide, though Folefac did pull down eight caroms, also. Shooting numbers: Grace finished at 62.3%/55%, while Mt. Zion managed 40.4%/20.4%. Grace and Bullis tangle Friday the 7th, 815p EST. Site is Eleanor Roosevelt, Greenbelt, MD.



JLon Lyons (right) and Clinton Grace used pressure to seasl the deal.

(Photo by MD Private School Tourney)

(Photo by MD Private School Tourney)

Addendum