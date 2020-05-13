May 13, 2020 - As proposed months ago on our Premium Court message board, the puzzling has occurred – sophomore guard Mac McClung has entered the transfer portal. Resultantly, his exploration of pro basketball prospects has ended.

A 15.7 point, 3.1 rebound per game contributor in 21 of possible 32 games last season, McClung is known for his periodic exciting finishes, consistent offensive aggression and willingness to improve. As a freshman in 2018-19, he logged over 13 points a game and was tagged to the BIG EAST’s All-Freshman team.

McClung had previously pondered leaving G’Town; per sources, previously provided on Premium Court, he left campus briefly after last season’s final game, a NIT loss to Harvard.

