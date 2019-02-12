February 12, 2019 - Georgetown freshman Mac McClung was honored this week, earning BIG EAST Freshman of the Week attention this week. Following is a school press release documenting the award, as well as an official league highlight video.

PRESS RELEASE

Mac McClung Named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week

WASHINGTON – For the second time this season, Georgetown University guard Mac McClung (Gate City, Va. / Gate City) was named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

McClung led the Hoyas is scoring for the week as Georgetown went 1-1 in BIG EAST action. He opened the week with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in a win at Providence, GU’s first victory in the Dunkin’ Donuts Center since 2012. He then added a game-high 21 points to go with four rebounds and two assists in a loss to Butler to close out the week.

For the season, McClung leads all BIG EAST freshmen in scoring with 13.6 points per game

.The Hoyas next hit the road to face Seton Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. at Prudential Center and can be seen live on FS1. The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 and on SiriusXM with Rich Chvotkin calling the action.

