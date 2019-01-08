HoyaReport.com

Greg Malinowski Named to BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll

WASHINGTON – Georgetown University senior guard Greg Malinowski (Chantilly, Va. / Episcopal / William & Mary) was selected to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll, as announced by the league on Monday. It is the first weekly honor for Malinowski.

Malinowski helped the Blue & Gray to a 1-1 week in BIG EAST action, including an 84-76 road victory at Butler and a tough 97-94 overtime loss to St. John’s at home. He averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and one steal a game on the week while shooting at a stellar 65.0 percent from the field including 64.3 percent from 3-point range

In the BIG EAST opening win over the Bulldogs in Indianapolis, Malinowksi scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting while hitting 6 of 7 shots from downtown. He also led the Hoyas with seven rebounds and four assists on the night.

Malinowksi followed up his outstanding performance against Butler with 13 points, five rebounds and a game-best seven assists against the Red Storm. He connected on another trio of 3-pointers as well.

The Hoyas return to action as they travel to face Xavier on Wednesday, Jan. 9 in Cincinnati. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Cintas Center.

--For tickets, please visit WeAreGeorgetown.com or contact the Georgetown Athletic Ticket Office at 202.687.HOYA (4692) or hoyatickets@georgetown.edu.