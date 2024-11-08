Maddie Was There: VUL at G'Town WBB

Things were one-sided during Georgetown's opening game smashing of Virginia of Lynchburg, 88-31. Never trailing, the Hoyas, coached by HC Darnell Haney, led by 18 points at intermission, The carnage never stopped, as G'Town achieved a whopping 43 point lead by third quarter's end.

Georgetown is now 1-0 on the season.



