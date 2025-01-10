Published Jan 10, 2025
Maddie Reported on a Pair
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

One thing is not capable of arguing; Madison Collins has diligently applied her photographic skills to help bring Georgetown sports information to fans. No program has received attention from her than GU's Women's Basketball group.

With that in mind, her take on two recent tillts - a pair of wns vs. UMES and Xavier - are linked below, along with GUHoyas.com's game reports.

Enjoy!

G'Town 78  UMES 68

Click here for GUHoyas.com's' report.

Collins' photograph submission is here.

G'Town 64  Xaiver 41 

GUHoyas.com's report is here.

Maddie's coverage is here!