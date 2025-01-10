Maddie Reported on a Pair

One thing is not capable of arguing; Madison Collins has diligently applied her photographic skills to help bring Georgetown sports information to fans. No program has received attention from her than GU's Women's Basketball group.
With that in mind, her take on two recent tillts - a pair of wns vs. UMES and Xavier - are linked below, along with GUHoyas.com's game reports.
Enjoy!
G'Town 78 UMES 68
Click here for GUHoyas.com's' report.
Collins' photograph submission is here.
G'Town 64 Xaiver 41
GUHoyas.com's report is here.
Maddie's coverage is here!