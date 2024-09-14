Advertisement
Published Sep 14, 2024
Maddie Made It: GTown VB Took Down Rider
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Yesterday was a good one for Georgetown Volleyball, which booked two wins. On the menu were IU Indy and Rider, 3-1 and 3-0, respectively. These DC Showdown tilts drove the Hoyas to 7-2 on the season. Today's victory over George Washington was logged as a Blue and Grey win also.

For a report on the first two battles, visit GUHoyas.com.

Maddie Collins, a talented and intrepid photog documented the match up, submitting her work afterward. Shout out to her for again, being a professional.

Want to see what Collins captured?

The gallery follows.

Discussion is here.

Tweet Locker 

Embed content not available
Embed content not available
Embed content not available
Embed content not available
