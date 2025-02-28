Maddie Made It: GTown at SJU

Ever on her grind, Madison Collins tripped to Queens, NY, the occassion being Georgetown playing homestanding St. John's. The game, an 83-49, Johnnie win.
As usual, Collins captured great, Hoya-based photos!
Clack here for them!
Ever on her grind, Madison Collins tripped to Queens, NY, the occassion being Georgetown playing homestanding St. John's. The game, an 83-49, Johnnie win.
As usual, Collins captured great, Hoya-based photos!
Clack here for them!
It's UConn tonight, for G'Town with no Thomas Srober. Game info, tix, stats and more here.
Maddie Collins did it again, providing us with top level photographic journalism! This time its Hoyas vs. Golden Eagles
Jayden Epps wasn't enough for a depleted Hoya side, who fell at CU 80-69.
All hail Highland School, winner of the 2024-24 MPSC chip. Nate Ament, of course was a key factor.
The Hoyas fizzled out during the game's last 25 minutes, eventually falling at CU, 80-69. Come talk about it.
It's UConn tonight, for G'Town with no Thomas Srober. Game info, tix, stats and more here.
Maddie Collins did it again, providing us with top level photographic journalism! This time its Hoyas vs. Golden Eagles
Jayden Epps wasn't enough for a depleted Hoya side, who fell at CU 80-69.