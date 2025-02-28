Published Feb 28, 2025
Maddie Made It: GTown at SJU
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Ever on her grind, Madison Collins tripped to Queens, NY, the occassion being Georgetown playing homestanding St. John's. The game, an 83-49, Johnnie win.

As usual, Collins captured great, Hoya-based photos!

Clack here for them!