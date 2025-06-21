Lyons from DMV Live Warm Up

J'Lon 'Lonnie' Lyons, if you don't know him, you will soon. A 6'3-ish, Class of 2027 lead guard that standouts with Clinton Grace (MD) and New World (Adidas), Lyons is garnering looks and offers, every step of the way. See the tweet below for proof.

Reached last week at the DMV Live Warm Up - a confab preparing for the next two week's 'Live' effort, games of high school players attended by college coaches, including those of the Division I strata - Lyons discussed a myriad of topics, including; whether the Hoyas are still courting him and being considered, points of improvement, offers ("Georgetown, George Mason, VCU, Texas A&M, Florida State and Morgan"}, personal academic production, the funny clowning of his teammates and what's on his upcoming 'Live' agenda.

