Look Back: Lessons Taught in Largo vs. Blake Scrimmage

Before the 2024-25 Maryland high school season officially started, Blake of Montgomery County traveled to Prince George's Largo for a preseason scrimmage. Think two schools from rival county's battling to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Why is this relevant to Hoya Hoops fans?

Fromer target Cam Ward leads Largo, while present prospect Baba Oladotun locked horns. The former, a senior, picked Michigan State over the Hoyas and others, while the latter, a sophomore, is being pursued by Georgetown, presently. Last summer, both suited up for EYBL member, Team Durant, with Ward being a 17u guy and Oladuton patrolling gyms via the 15u iteration. Both are forwards/wings.

Well to be expected, the older, more physically mature Ward was dominant, outscoring Odatodun, svelte and long, 35-9. From the tip off, Ward muscled Baba, always maintaining some level of contact. The senior treated a sophomore like he should have, with all benefiting. The woodshed moment was surely a benefit to Oladotun, ranked third overall and given a five designation by Rivals.com for the Class of 2027.

Dez Smalls, a longtime high school coach whose worked in both jurisdictions leads Blake. After the scrimmage, won by Largo, he discussed a myriad of topics, including Oladuton - "He's a great kid", getting his young charge stronger, Blake's starting backcourt and more.

"Today was absolutely incredible for our guards" shared Smalls, who acknowledged Largo''s pedigree as defending 2A Maryland champs with an established culture and his team's development.

The entire interview follows. Subsequent to that, find exclusive photos of action

Enjoy and be sure to track both squads.