In it's third iteration, the Locked in Showcase has established itself as a teaching camp. Players are taught/exposed to a myriad of concepts and techniques, all born from experience and knowledge at every level of the game.

Earlier this month was not different; everything from pick and role placement to ball sharing to communication and much more were stressed y coaches, all of which own impressive hoops resumes.

To this teaching aspect, below are exclusive video clips of coaches doing their thing, engaging with kids, educating them. The following hoops professionals were captured:

Chris 'Lethal Shooter' Matthews - World known shooting coach

Brian Inge - Top event producer and trainer

Darryl Prue - Big man who excels teaching them, coached high school and college

Sam Brand - Fromer high school coach that runs a major AAU outfit

Ray Brewer - High school/AAU coach who is an excellent trainer

Darius Wilson - Trainer who specializes in building players

Tee Johnson - AAU and high school coach with major connections

Curtis Malon - Legendary AAU director with multiple decades of experience

Troy Weaver - NBA executive who has been on AAU and college benches.

Enjoy!

