The Locked In Elite Showcase, or simply 'The Locked In", brought to you by Chris 'Lethal Shooter' Matthews and Brian inge, has truly become a foundational DMV hoops event. The lifelong friends endeavored to platform, impact and improve local players, and have done just that.

Yet another data point proving it; far from a slap dash affair, The Locked In has issued a watch list relative to the early August event. Yes, months out, they are professionally and openly managing the process.

"What makes the Locked In Elite Showcase {and All Star game) different from other events is the level of detail provided to every aspect of the event" shared Inge, one of the top event producers and skills trainers on the East Coast, of the approach. "Chris and I make it a point to make sure every player, staff member and partner are given the attention they deserve and feel important.

"We could host an event and just roll the ball out with Nike branding but that's not what we are building. That's not who we are as people. We want to be the best at helping others become their best. To do that we have to always hold ourselves to a certain standard which allows us to lead by example".

Who may end up participating?

'The lists follow, and are open to kids from DC, Maryland, Virginia, plus Pennsylvania. As changes/updates are made, they will be provided to readers.

Block off August 3rd, The Locked In's date!

Head over to Premium Court for chat and more relative to this event, now in its third iteration.



