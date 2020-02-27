News More News
basketball

Kwame Evans Jr. is offered

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Standing 6'8" and weighing around 170 pounds, Kwame Evans, Jr. may be slight in stature, but not in game: He can shoot, dribbles, competes and displays a really good feel for the game. This Class of 2023 standout is also an excellent student at Poly Tech in Baltimore, MD.

