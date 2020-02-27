Kwame Evans Jr. is offered
Standing 6'8" and weighing around 170 pounds, Kwame Evans, Jr. may be slight in stature, but not in game: He can shoot, dribbles, competes and displays a really good feel for the game. This Class of 2023 standout is also an excellent student at Poly Tech in Baltimore, MD.
Per @Dwayne_Wise— ron bailey (@HoyaNation) February 28, 2020
'23 @PolyBoysBball & @teamdurantaau F Kwame Evans Jr has been offered by @GeorgetownHoops
Long, active player can shoot & pat. Needs to get stronger.
Has a very high upside!
More here: https://t.co/MNdQRUEaCVhttps://t.co/HneUXJecDI pic.twitter.com/gg2kttDwG0