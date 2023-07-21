News More News
Kenner WK 4 Sched and Hoya Placement

Ish Massoud is scheduled to strap up his basketbqll boots this weekend, twice.
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
The 2023 Nike Pro City Kenner League season is approaching conclusion, with just two weekends remaining in regular season play. The remaining pre-playoff slate continues this Saturday and Sunday, 7.22-23.

Check out the teams and times, below.

What about current Georgetown players, where will they suit up?

That also follows. It's based on who has played where, this summer. Newcomers Drew Fielder (freshman) and Jayden Epps (sophomore) have not so far laced them up, absence due to injury.

On campus parking exists at Georgetown's Southwest (Canal Road) facility. There is a charge assessed for doing so tomorrow, not Sunday.

See you at G'Town's McDounough Arena, site of all Kenner games.

Hoya Player Expected Placement

Jay Heath - On Point

Supreme Cook - On Point

Rowan Brumbaugh - A Wash

Akok Akok - A Wash

Drew McKenna - Clyde's

Wayne Bristol - Q Family Dental

Donovan Grant - Tombs

Ryan Mutombo - Tombs

Ismael Moussad - Jim Couch


