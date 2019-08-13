Around this year's Nike Peach Jam championship tournament, head coach Patrick Ewing tendered a scholarship offer to Class of 2021 standout guard/forward Trevor Keels. Doing so was not new to Keels, who presently owns 22 such opportunities, nevertheless it signaled Georgetown has him squarely in their sights.



With that in mind, what do the Hoyas see in Keels, ranked 32nd nationally in his class while owning a four star designation by Rivals.com?



Standing around 6'4"- plus and weighing 215 pounds, Keels can do many things on the court, including shoot, drive, pass, rebound and defend. Think of him as a swiss army knife with size.



