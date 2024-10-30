JYD at Just 4 Today

in other news
in other news
Fall Practice Report: Day 15, 10.17.24
micah peavy and teammates experienced a practice yesterday that challenged them. more on that plus pics are here.
Fall Practice Notes: Day 15, 10.17.24
Todahy's Hoya MBB fall practice was big on focus, detail and thinking the game.
Hoya MBB Media Day '24 Grab Bag
Ed Cooley and other Hoya members addressed media this week. A collection of interviews exists here. Check it out!
Jerome "Junkyard Dog/JYD" is a DMV Hoops staple. Hailing from Montgomery County, MD, he attended Magruder, matriculated to Mongomery CC for two seasons before arriving at Georgetown. He basically left the area first, to join the NBA's Detroit Pistons, starting a nine year league career, one populated by stops at Toronto, Chicago, the aforementioned Pistons plus New York's Knicks.
Since retirement, Williams has returned to his home area, where coaching youth and business interests keep him busy.
Recently, Williams consented to rap between Legend Coalition, Just 4 Today competition. An alumni-based tournament focusing on older ex-players and the brainchild of Ricky Goings, pits high schools in battle. The only prerequisite seemed to be representing an actual area high school.
What did he say at J4T? Well, the expressive Williams yapped about the event, G'Town, HC Ed Cooley and more.
Enjoy the session here, and discuss it on Premium Court.