JYD at Just 4 Today

Jerome "Junkyard Dog/JYD" is a DMV Hoops staple. Hailing from Montgomery County, MD, he attended Magruder, matriculated to Mongomery CC for two seasons before arriving at Georgetown. He basically left the area first, to join the NBA's Detroit Pistons, starting a nine year league career, one populated by stops at Toronto, Chicago, the aforementioned Pistons plus New York's Knicks.

Since retirement, Williams has returned to his home area, where coaching youth and business interests keep him busy.

Recently, Williams consented to rap between Legend Coalition, Just 4 Today competition. An alumni-based tournament focusing on older ex-players and the brainchild of Ricky Goings, pits high schools in battle. The only prerequisite seemed to be representing an actual area high school.

What did he say at J4T? Well, the expressive Williams yapped about the event, G'Town, HC Ed Cooley and more.

Enjoy the session here, and discuss it on Premium Court.