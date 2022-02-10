It Went Badly

Last night's 82-74 loss at DePaul was worse than the score indicated for Georgetown, who suffered a second half 33-4 Blue Demon run, another second half lead blown, another loss rung up.

What happened?

"Again, we ere right there " recalled head coach Pat Ewing of how a six point lead became a 26 point deficit. The failure to stop DePaul was then attributed to "Defense" as "instead of stopping guys two steps above the three point lane, we dropped underneath the three point land and they were hitting threes. We didn't have the effort necessary for the win".

Regarding those shots, a trio of Blue Demons - senior guard Courvasier McCulley (14 points), graduate forward Brandon Johnson (11 points) and sophomore guard David Jones - all landed three balls during this game defining stretch. Jones was team tops scorer with 22 points while leading the game via 14 rebounds. The 10, contest best assists he logged pushed Jones into rare air, as DePaul's first triple double output in team history.

DePaul, now 12-10 overall, 3-9 in the BIG EAST, shot an incredible 73.1% overall, 63.6% on three pointers during back stanza play, further illustrating their offensive success then. For the game, HC Tony Subblefield's squad managed 51.7%/40.9% shooting numbers.

Georgetown (6-16, 0-11) mustered a furious comeback after ending DePaul's decisive run, outscoring the home team 25-7 over the last 4:35.

Kaiden Rice, a graduate forward, led all scorers with 24 points. Freshman guard Aminu Mohammed followed with 16 points - 12 in the second period - fighting through an initial 0-9 from the field shooting slump. Don Carey, team captain and graduate guard chipped in 12 points, all logged in back half competition.

As a unit, Ewing's guys shot 38.6% from the field, 44.4% on three pointers. They next play Saturday, when Creighton is hosted at Noon EST. Conversely DePaul travels to league leading Providence the same day, a 630p EST start.



What's the way forward for Ewing and his charges?

"Everybody has to look at themself and see what they need to do" said Ewing, who indicated "Our players have to step up and get the job done. I have to do my part in terms of who we are bringing in...We have a long way to go but the season is not over".



