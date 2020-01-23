January 23, 2020 - Xavier went into last night’s game with Georgetown known as an inside-out offensive team, one that loves to get the ball into the paint, scraps inside and plays tough. At home in the Cintas Center versus the Hoyas they doubled down on that ethos early, starting freshman forward Zach Freemantle instead senior guard Quintin Goodin, the latter. That would be five players beginning play toing 6’3”, 6’7”, and three standing 6’9”.

The change had an immediate and lasting impact in what would be a bruising 66-57 Xavier win before 10,387 fans.

A prime example of this success in the Musketeer’s different approach were Freemantle’s fouled stick back against senior Hoya point guard Terrell Allen with just a minute and five seconds expended. More are Junior forward Jason Carter’s duck -in, and-one foul by Allen plus junior wing Naji Marshall’s three pointer after fellow third year guard Paul Scruggs’ paint touch post and kick out with 17:08 left in first half play.

Carter soon thereafter scored again in the paint, senior forward Tyrique Jones slipped a screen and dunked, Marshall stop and popped just outside the lane, while Carter scored via a goal tended layup, leaving Xavier up 15-4 with 12:44 to go in first half action. They would go on a 21-4 run in the initial 20 minutes.

Fox Sports 1 commentator earlier aptly described the home team’s play as “We’re kind of in an era of playing small ball. Well this is big boy ball for the Xavier Musketeers”.



