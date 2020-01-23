It was ‘big boy” time for Xavier
January 23, 2020 - Xavier went into last night’s game with Georgetown known as an inside-out offensive team, one that loves to get the ball into the paint, scraps inside and plays tough. At home in the Cintas Center versus the Hoyas they doubled down on that ethos early, starting freshman forward Zach Freemantle instead senior guard Quintin Goodin, the latter. That would be five players beginning play toing 6’3”, 6’7”, and three standing 6’9”.
The change had an immediate and lasting impact in what would be a bruising 66-57 Xavier win before 10,387 fans.
A prime example of this success in the Musketeer’s different approach were Freemantle’s fouled stick back against senior Hoya point guard Terrell Allen with just a minute and five seconds expended. More are Junior forward Jason Carter’s duck -in, and-one foul by Allen plus junior wing Naji Marshall’s three pointer after fellow third year guard Paul Scruggs’ paint touch post and kick out with 17:08 left in first half play.
Carter soon thereafter scored again in the paint, senior forward Tyrique Jones slipped a screen and dunked, Marshall stop and popped just outside the lane, while Carter scored via a goal tended layup, leaving Xavier up 15-4 with 12:44 to go in first half action. They would go on a 21-4 run in the initial 20 minutes.
Fox Sports 1 commentator earlier aptly described the home team’s play as “We’re kind of in an era of playing small ball. Well this is big boy ball for the Xavier Musketeers”.
Two telling statics paint the story: Xavier, now 13-6 overall, 2-4 and seventh in the BIG EAST, outrebounded Georgetown 48-38, seemingly snagging every loose ball. They also enjoyed a 28-20 points-in-the-paint advantage. Both measures were more severe in first half competition, where the Musketeers enjoyed leads of 25-17 and 20-6, boarding and scoring around the basket, respectively.
Junior forward Jamarko Pickett did manage a team high 10 rebounds for G’Town, though the squad's leading border, Omer Yurtseven, only pulled down a pair. Coupled with his six points (zero in the first half), he was almost eight rebounds and over 10 points under season averages, work impacted by foul trouble.
As a unit Georgetown shot 27% overall, 22% from beyond the arc, both dips from season per game numbers. Xavier managed 37% from the field and 32% on threes, the former below season average, the latter exceeding it.
Down 18 points in the first half, a dozen at intermission and 16 in the second period, Georgetown mounted a last stanza crawl-back, getting to within eight points after Pickett’s three pointer, the clock reading 2:48 in regulation.
Unfortunately sophomore guard Mac McClung’s contested three clanked off the rim for Georgetown at around two minutes to go. His freshman center teammate, Qudus Wahab’s hook brought the Hoyas within seven at 37 seconds remaining, but the team got no closer.
Georgetown, which outscored Xavier 34-31 in the last 20 minutes, was paced in scoring by McClung ‘s 19 points on 6-19 shooting – unfortunately none of his teammates attempted greater than nine. Wahab followed with nine points, adding eight rebounds. Senior guard Jagan Mosely pulled down seven rebounds and a team tops four assists for Georgetown, now 12-8, 2-5/8th.
Xavier received a career high 18 points from freshman guard KyKy Tandy, the same amount via Marshall. Jones logged 10 points plus a game best 13 rebounds, while Carter also posted a double-double at 11 points, 10 rebounds.
Xavier travels to Creighton this Sunday, the game tipping at 4p EST.
Georgetown welcomes Butler next Tuesday, January 28th, with proceeding begging 9p EST.