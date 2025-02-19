It's PC Time, Again

HC Ed Cooley and Georgetown, in need of a win, lock up with visiting Providence tonight. Yes, that PC, the same one Cooley built into a power, yet left them for the challenge of rebuilding the Hoyas.
For pre-game pressers, where Cooley, grad wing Micah Peavy and junior guard Jadlen Epps all met with media to discuss PC, the loss at Butler and more, click here.
A look at practice, on Monday, including nearly 50 exclusive photos, is here.
How about general game information?
What: Providence (12-14, 6-9/8th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (15-10, 6-8/7th)
When: 2.19.25, 7p EST
Where: Capitol One Arena, NW, WDC
Broadcast: FS1, Team 980, Sirius/XM Internet 385
Stats: GUHoyas.com
The team stats look like:
Grad wing Micah Peavy paces G'Town with 15.4 ppg, landing him 10th in the league. Next up for Cooley's Crew is Thomas Sorber (14.5 ppg/14th); a freshman center who also is the BIG EAST's second best rebounder at 8.48 rpg, Sorber is battling a foot injury, likely being a game time decision.
PC, coached by Kim English, enjoys the 18tha and 20th top conference scorers, as junior guard Jayden Peirre and senior backcourt mate Bensley Joseph knock down 13 ppg and 12.6 ppg, respectively.
Leding PC on the boards is frosh center Oswin Erhunmwunse,, whose 5.42 rpg lands him 13th in the BIG EAST.
