It's PC Time, Again

HC Ed Cooley and Georgetown, in need of a win, lock up with visiting Providence tonight. Yes, that PC, the same one Cooley built into a power, yet left them for the challenge of rebuilding the Hoyas.

For pre-game pressers, where Cooley, grad wing Micah Peavy and junior guard Jadlen Epps all met with media to discuss PC, the loss at Butler and more, click here.

A look at practice, on Monday, including nearly 50 exclusive photos, is here.

How about general game information?

What: Providence (12-14, 6-9/8th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (15-10, 6-8/7th)

When: 2.19.25, 7p EST

Where: Capitol One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats start at $3 each

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980, Sirius/XM Internet 385

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

The team stats look like: