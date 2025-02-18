Practice Shots: 2.17.25

Want to see exclusive shots? The link is here .

Yesterday, a bruised and battered Hoya MBB side practiced in preparation of tomorrow's tilt with visiting Providence. Despite walk ons and redshirts taking on an outsized role, the team's session was intense, while focusing primarily on defense and rebounding.

Published on Premium Court Premium Court is a brief look at what actually occurred during the session. A few excerpts, follow!

Back to defensive work

AC LaDontae Henton had the scout

HC Ed Cooley - "When the play stops...you have to learn how to play basketball"

"We got buffaloed the other day...grow up and guard somebody..."

"You can't hide"

Henton - They flow into this after transition