Hands down the best and most prolific youth athletic event management outfit in the District-Maryland-Virginia area, DMV Elite has carved a niche born of expertise, competence, fair dealing and relationships. They really are a study in how to exist in the competitive and volatile industry of creating, promoting and managing youth sports endeavors.

Now, once again, they are bringing the DMV what it needs - a top level high school boy's hoops all star event, one brought to you by people who work, breath and excel in this space. Enter the Nations Classic All-Star Game 2K19!

More details are forthcoming, but mark your calendars!

