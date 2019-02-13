It's here!
Hands down the best and most prolific youth athletic event management outfit in the District-Maryland-Virginia area, DMV Elite has carved a niche born of expertise, competence, fair dealing and relationships. They really are a study in how to exist in the competitive and volatile industry of creating, promoting and managing youth sports endeavors.
Now, once again, they are bringing the DMV what it needs - a top level high school boy's hoops all star event, one brought to you by people who work, breath and excel in this space. Enter the Nations Classic All-Star Game 2K19!
More details are forthcoming, but mark your calendars!
It is with much delight we at @DMVeliteNews present to you the Nations Classic All Star Game showcasing the top talent across the country here at home in the DMV!!! Stay tuned for more information on this outstanding event!!— Brian Inge (@TheRealBdotInge) February 13, 2019
📖: https://t.co/RR02M893rv
📅: April 6, 2019 pic.twitter.com/UuMlX1oKT3