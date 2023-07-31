Cam Ward, Class of 2025 wunderkind wing, has concluded his travel team season. Rest, development and visits are on tap for Ward, ranked 103rd nationally and affixed a four star accolade, by Rivals.com.

For example, he recently toured Maryland. Two assistant coaches from Ward's school, Largo (MD), accompanied him on campus.



How about G'Town? Will HC Ed Cooley's crew see Ward for an unofficial jaunt before this, Cam's junior campaign?



Simply, yes.

When?



Get over to Premium Court for the info! Also there is much more on Ward, from this summer's action.

