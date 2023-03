In a nutshell, yes. Class of 2023 forward and former Providence commit Garwey Dual is visiting Georgetown today and tomorrow, confirming previous reports he was scheduled to.

A 6'5", 200 pound point guard, Dual is a Rival.com, four star performer,, ranked 35th nationally. He attends Southern California Academy, coached by Chris Chaney.

