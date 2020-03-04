Info Share: TK Brackets on Creighton in NE
Today, Georgetown hopes to extinguish their four game losing streak by defeating Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska's CHI Health Arena. It's a big game for the Blue Jays as well, as they have designs on a conference championship.
Within that back drop, Tim Krueger, publisher of Rivals.com's BlueJayBanter.com agreed to answer a few questions regarding where Creighton is right now.
The questions, along with partial responses, are below. For the full transcript, visit Premium Court!
1) What happened in NYC Saturday (loss to Johnnies)?
"Perfect storm--week off, 11am Sunday morning start, CU had horrible..."
2). Have the Jays developed more of a paint game since last time? Do they get more paint touches by bigs, wings and smalls?
"A little bit with Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney. Getting more high post..."
3) How has the PG Marcus Zegarowski elevated his game as he has?
"One word. Tough. Z is a tough ombré. Great..."
4) Is Jefferson expanding his offensive game more?
"Not really expanding his game. His..."
5) How would you rate Tyshon Alexander's season? How have the Jays improved defensively?
"Defense questions really revolves aroun TyShon. His defense has been....The team as a whole playing great..."