April 25, 2019 - After starring at St. George’s Tech in 2018-19 to the tune of 26.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists plus 3.4 steals per game, Nahshon Hyland earned Delaware player of the year honors for the season. All of this occurred despite missing almost the entirety of last year’s travel team season with We-R1 (UA), due to a tragic personal incident. Doing so more or less removed him from a national recruiting perspective.

He’s back with We-R1, one of the Under Armour Association’s best programs this spring. Schools have noticed.

“VCU, Providence” have both offered this 6’4”, 170 pound Class of 2019 shooting guard, he shared. “Georgetown contacted me a week ago” continued Hyland or ‘Bones’ as he’s widely known, in early April. Add UConn, Temple and St. Joes to the list of school’s who have tendered him a scholarship opportunity, while UVA, Seton Hall, MD and Pitt have shown varied levels of interest.



What do these schools see in him?



Hyland is a scorer supreme, capable of putting the ball in the basket at all three levels. When it comes to scoring he’s fearless, using fancy dribble moves, herky-jerky motion and a smooth shooting stroke to fill up the cup well into three ball range.

He’s acquitted himself well twice this spring after traveling to the DMV region; April 6th ‘Bones’ dropped eight points, three rebounds, three assists in the inaugural Nation’s Capital All Star game

Two weeks later Hyland laced them up for We-R1 in the DMV Elite Live Period Warm up, turning heads in the process. His 15 point (6-12 from the field), two rebound, four assist, two steal work vs Boo Williams was memorable, as ‘Bones’ literally got his shot off when he wanted to. Whether versus a frontcourt or backcourt guy, Hyland made it happen.

What does he need to work on? What’s the level of G’Town’s interest in him and vice versa?



