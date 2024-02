The BIG EAST Conference's regular season is into the last stretch now, with most teams having at least faced league foes at least once, many times twice. Such is a feature of the conference's increasingly rare home and home scheduling mandate.



From a Georgetown perspective, only two teams in the conference haven't faced the Blue and Gray, one being Villanova. That changes today, as the Wildcats and Hoyas donnybrooke tonight, each in need of a league victory.



Basic game info:

What: Villanova (13-11, 6-7/8th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (8-16, 1-12/10th)

When: Friday, February 16th, 7p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Get a seat, starting at $25!



Broadcast: CBS Sports Network, Team 980



Stats: GUHoyas.com



Chat: Premium Court





How do the team's stack team stat-wise?